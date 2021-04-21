ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment Wednesday, city leaders proposed the closing of the city's medium security institution known as The Workhouse and eliminating 90 vacant corrections positions.
The proposal, presented by St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne, would zero out the budget for the facility. According to the proposal, roughly $7.8 million would be saved by closing the Workhouse, and that money would be allocated to several other areas:
- Roughly $4 million would be used to balance the city’s budget
- $2 million would be kept in the budget for medical services and meals for detainees
- Around $1.8 million would be split between the Division of Supportive Reentry and the Civilian Oversight Board
- The remainder would be used for community visioning planning around improvements to the Workhouse, municipal courts, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters
Mayor Tishaura Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, and President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed form the board, which approves all city real estate purchases, appropriations and the city's annual operating budget.
“Since 2016, I have called for the closure of the Workhouse due to inhumane conditions; including broken plumbing, inadequate medical care, moldy food and contaminated water; not to mention a toxic culture of abuse, retaliation and neglect among correctional staff," Jones said in a release. "The injustice caused by these dehumanizing conditions are compounded by the fact that most city detainees have not been convicted of any crime, with an average length of stay running longer than 300 days. I am proud to begin the process of divesting our city from our expensive arrest and incarcerate model, and pledge to shift time, energy and money towards a public safety strategy focused on addressing the root causes of violent crime.”
