ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote a letter Monday in support of $1.26 million in federal funds going towards the operation of the Loop Trolley.

The letter from Jones and Page said no additional city or county funds should be used for the Loop Trolley in the future. It also said all future revenue from the Loop Trolley would go toward Bi-State. The letter cited the importance of maintaining federal funds for local transportation projects.

"We also recognize that it is imperative to ensure that transportation projects supported by the federal government have an opportunity to succeed in order to prevent clawbacks and help our region win more federal transit funds in the future," the press release stated.

Jones and Page also said that residents are frustrated by the trolley's lack of performance so far.

"The Loop Trolley has been a hot-button issue across our region. The development strategy around this project lacked thorough community input, and it was designed and constructed without addressing the inherent transportation needs of the surrounding neighborhoods to make it a more viable option. We believe that the trolley’s poor performance, netting only $32,486 during its eleven months of operation, reflects this lack of consideration. Residents of our region are frustrated watching their tax dollars used to keep the trolley afloat."

Jones and Page say they support federal funds still going to the project under the following conditions:

The dissolution of the 501(c)(3) organization, The Loop Trolley Company

The redirection of all revenue generated by the operation of the Loop Trolley toward Bi-State Development to oversee its operation

No further City or County funds will be used to fund the Loop Trolley

St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed opposed using federal funds for the Loop Trolley. A regional board will decide Wednesday whether or not to use the $1.26 million in federal funds for the project.

The Loop Trolley previously operated for only 11 months and generated $32, 486 in revenue. It shut down in December 2019. The joint letter said not addressing the transportation needs of surrounding areas was a big reason for the Loop Trolley's lack of success.