ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced 24 people Friday who will be part of the Stimulus Advisory Board, charged with guiding how the city will spend the more than $500 million in federal money St. Louis will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Among the names Jones listed are Comptroller Darlene Green and 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green, along with representatives of local organizations and a few members of Jones' transition team.
The board will research and recommend possible action plans on how the city should allocate the $517 million awarded by Congress following the economic devastation of COVID-19.
Today, I am proud to continue my commitment to collaboration and cooperation by announcing the members of my Stimulus Advisory Board, who will be tasked with providing guidance on the best use of the $517mil we will receive through the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/Ein8jnbrUy— Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) April 23, 2021
Jones is also asking the public for input, asking citizens to weigh in via the mayoral website.
"Empowering and engaging citizens in the democratic process improves the quality of public investments and serves as an antidote to the public's lack of trust in government," Jones said in a release.
Half of the money will arrive next month, with the remaining funds set to be sent in 2022.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story listed Aldermanic President Lewis Reed as a member of the panel, based on Jones' announcement. However a member of Reed's staff said he has not been asked by Jones' office to participate.
