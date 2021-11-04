ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones compared the city's public worker vaccine mandate to the federal government's new vaccine mandate.
Thursday, the Biden Administration announced that businesses with more than 100 employers will need to require the COVID vaccine for all staff by January 4. During a press conference promoting the vaccine for kids, Jones cited the city's 75% vaccination rate after requiring all public employees to get vaccinated by October 15.
She's hopeful the federal government's new mandate will be as effective.
"With the City of St. Louis, a lot of times we have open offices where people from the community come in and get there business, take care of their business, and so we're proud to report that up to 75% of city employees are fully vaccinated," Jones said. "I think it impacts our businesses a lot because it makes sure that the staff are healthy and interacting with their patrons."
Staff who don't get the vaccine must test for COVID-19 weekly and wear a mask, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA adds that businesses that violate the mandate can face a fine up to $14,000 per violation.
Individuals will be allowed to apply for medical and religious exemptions.
