ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri Governor Mike Parson did the honors for the ribbon cutting at Deli Star’s new protein and alternative protein production facility in St. Louis City Tuesday.
With it, comes a job training partnership with St. Louis Public Schools.
“These nearly 500 jobs which do not require a college degree will create opportunities for residents across St. Louis,” Jones said.
The 110,000 square-foot facility sits on Chouteau near Compton between Midtown and the Gate neighborhood.
