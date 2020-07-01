ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri man was freed from prison as his conviction was overturned more than 20 years after he was sentenced.
Jonathan Irons, 40, was convicted as a teen for a 1997 home invasion and shooting of a homeowner in O'Fallon. Irons insisted he wasn't there and claimed his innocence. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Irons was released from Jefferson City Correctional Center and walked free as an adult man.
“I feel like I can live life now,” Irons said. “I’m free, I’m blessed, I just want to live my life worthy of God’s help and influence.”
Irons was greeted by W.N.B.A. star Maya Moore who helped lead the charge for his release. She sat out the entire season last year to focus on criminal justice reform. Irons' conviction was recently overturned due to new evidence.
The case has received national attention because of Moore's involvement.
Sources told News 4 the case against Irons will be dismissed and prosecutors will not pursue a retrial.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar will hold a press conference Thursday morning to address the case .
