ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The St. Louis XFL team officially has a leader, as Jonathan Hayes was announced as the head coach at a press conference Thursday.
Hayes began his coaching career as the tight ends/special teams coach for Oklahoma, leaving the program in 2003 to join the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant.
He was let go from the Bengals after head coach Marvin Lewis was fired at the end of last season.
Hayes played tight end in the NFL for 11 seasons, beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
St. Louis is the sixth team to announce their head coach ahead of the launch of the re-vamped XFL.
The league, which positions itself as an alternative to the NFL, announced St. Louis is one of eight cities on December 5, 2018.
The eight teams, which reside in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Tampa Bay, and St. Louis, will play 10 games. There will also be a four-team playoff.
Play begins in 2020.
"The XFL symbolizes the opportunity of football re imagined and will return the game to a passionate fan base left behind. We are incredibly fortunate set to play at the Dome at America's Center and can't wait to deliver football to fans in St. Louis," said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck.
On their website, the XFL says of St. Louis:
"The gateway to the west, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore The River City’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football."
St. Louis is the only city to be chosen that does not have a current NFL team.
The XFL is led by Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE. He tried to start the league in 2001 and put on one season before shuttering the endeavor. This time, the league is billed as a more fan-friendly product than the existing professional league.
McMahon said the league will have no cheerleaders, no National Anthem protests and no players with an arrest record. Each team will have a 45-man active roster.
The coaching announcement comes just weeks after the Alliance of American Football, another alternative league, folded amid financial troubles.
After a relatively successful launch, the league shuttered eight games into its inaugural season.
Where the AAF positioned itself as a developmental league of sorts to the NFL, the XFL is designed to be fan-centric counter programming for viewers who like the sport, but have grown tired of the established standard.
Fans can reserve season tickets at The Dome for the 2020 season with a $50 deposit on the XFL website.
Team names have not been announced, but apparel for the city's team are available for sale.
