ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Jonas Brothers are bringing their new tour to St. Louis!

The Jonas Brothers will be joined Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw when they stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Tickets start at $26.95 and go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

