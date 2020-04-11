ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 32-hour stream-a-thon is raising money for St. Louis small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first of its kind, Stream-A-Thon for St. Louis, was designed with one goal in mind -- to raise $100,000 to split between 100 area businesses.
St. Louis native and actor John Hamm was a guest during the first hour and donated dozens of Imo's pizza to health care workers at St. Louis University Hospital as a thank you for all their hard work.
"Thank you so much. Thank you guys for everything that you do. Hopefully I can come back to the city soon and I'll deliver you some pizzas in person when all this blows over," Hamm said. "It's never far from my heart so when I get a chance to do something like this even on short notice I happily do it. Especially when there's Imo's involved."
The live stream began at 4 p.m. Friday and will end at midnight Saturday.
A lunch with Hamm was added to the silent auction. So far, 15 percent of their goal has been met.
Click here to donate.
