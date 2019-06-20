Join KMOV for the live broadcast of America's Birthday Parade on Thursday, July 4th.

The parade pre-show begins with Great Day St. Louis at 9 a.m. followed by the actual kick-off of the parade at 9:30 a.m. from the intersection of 20th and Market Streets. The parade travels down Market Street to Broadway.

The theme of this year's parade, produced by V.P. of St. Louis, is "We The People" and will feature multiple marching bands, beautifully designed floats, helium-filled character balloons, and special performances that are sure to entertain as you kick off your own 4th of July celebration.

