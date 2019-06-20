Join KMOV for the live broadcast of America's Birthday Parade on Thursday, July 4th.
The parade pre-show begins with Great Day St. Louis at 9 a.m. followed by the actual kick-off of the parade at 9:30 a.m. from the intersection of 20th and Market Streets. The parade travels down Market Street to Broadway.
The theme of this year's parade, produced by V.P. of St. Louis, is "We The People" and will feature multiple marching bands, beautifully designed floats, helium-filled character balloons, and special performances that are sure to entertain as you kick off your own 4th of July celebration.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.