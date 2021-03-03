ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized, St. Louis County plans to administer their batch of doses during their mass vaccination event on March 6.
County Executive Sam Page said 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were delivered Tuesday along with 3,000 Moderna vaccines that were apart of their weekly shipment. Those who have an appointment to attend the event at the North County Recreation Center, located at 2577 Redmond Avenue, may get the newly-authorized vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third one authorized for use in the United States.
People were selected from both the St. Louis County and state's pre-registration lists. To find out how to pre-register, click here.
This is the second large-scale event in St. Louis County. The University of Missouri-St. Louis campus hosted a mass vaccination clinic last weekend. The Missouri National Guard and St. Louis County Health Department partnered to vaccinate 2,340 people.
