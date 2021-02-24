ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In St. Louis, people currently have access to the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines. Both of those, went through the emergency use authorization process. Now, it's Johnson & Johnson's turn.
Early Wednesday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine met requirements for emergency use authorization by the FDA. It's now on the path to approval.
"I'd like to get it, if they'd call me," said 90-year-old Norma Johnston.
Johnston told News 4 she's been trying to get a vaccine for weeks now. She says she'd love to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it's only one dose.
The shot has also been through trials at Washington University and Saint Louis University. From those trials, research shows the vaccine is about 70 percent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19. That's compared to the more than 90 percent efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"At this point, we need them. It's a matter of life and death. We've had half a million people die in this country alone, we need something," said Wynette Scruggs.
Scruggs said she's been doing research on these vaccines, but wants to do more. As of now, she said she'd take any vaccine that's available to her. She too has tried for weeks to get a shot and she says she wants to see vaccines more accessible to the public. She also says that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help with that.
"We all need to be vaccinated," Scruggs continued.
An advisory committee is meeting on Friday to make a recommendation for the new vaccine. It could be approved then.
News 4 reached out to both the St. Louis County and Missouri Health Department's about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine distribution. Spokespeople for both departments say they're waiting for the federal governments guidance.
