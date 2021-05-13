ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For those searching for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend, The Dome at America's Center is now offering the single-dose shot. It comes after some deliberation by FEMA, who will now offer the option of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots for the next two weeks.
The Dome is instructing anyone receiving a first dose of Pfizer to visit vaccines.gov to find a location to receive their second dose, because FEMA's event will end June 1.
The agency is still working with St. Louis City and County to approve a process for vaccinating 12-15-year-olds.
"One of the things we need to consider is the age of the individual, and how do we determine that? Whether that's a birth certificate, an ID card, for those 15 and older a learner's permit would have their birthdate on it as well, but we also need to identify their parent as a parent or guardian," said FEMA spokesperson Deanna Frasier.
If you plan on going to The Dome at America's Center this weekend, there's free parking at the corner of Cole and Broadway. A shuttle will take you to the temporary vaccination entrance on convention plaza.
