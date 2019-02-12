ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After 51 years in business, a St. Louis sporting goods store is closing all of their locations in the Metro area.
In a press release Tuesday morning, BSN Sports announced they had acquired Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods and are expected to close all nine Johnny Mac’s St. Louis locations.
Johnny Mac’s co-owners Bob and Rick McArthur released a statement Monday on the sale.
“This is, first and foremost, a ‘people’ business, and we are confident that Johnny Mac’s employees will find greater opportunity and additional resources under the BSN Sports banner which, in turn, will benefit our loyal customers,” the McArthur’s said in their statement. “We are incredibly grateful for their many years of support.”
Johnny Mac’s opened in 1967 and operates nine stores in Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, including five in the St. Louis region.
