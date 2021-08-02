CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - John Stamos has been added to the Beach Boys concert at the Factory in Chesterfield.
Stamos has a long history with the band. He appeared in the in video for "Kokomo" in 1988, in which he played the bongos. He has also joined the band for a performance this past Fourth of July.
The Beach Boys Chesterfield concert is scheduled for August 19.
