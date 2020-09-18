(KMOV.com) — Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak addressed the layoffs made by the organization this week in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though St. Louis was clearly one of the team's most heavily impacted by the virus on the field this season—the Cardinals went 17 days between games earlier this summer as a COVID outbreak swept through the clubhouse, leaving the team to play catch-up with a grueling schedule ever since—Friday's news showed how the weight of the pandemic extends beyond the white lines of a baseball diamond.
Speaking to reporters via Zoom Friday ahead of the Cardinals sixth doubleheader of September, Mozeliak described the layoffs within the organization as a result of the uncertainty that grips the sport heading into 2021.
"These decisions are never easy, but we are trying to position ourselves for the uncertainty of 2021," Mozeliak said. "One of the things that we are very proud of is the fact that we didn't have any furloughs in 2020, and we didn't ask anybody to take a payroll reduction. We felt like, as we were looking at what 2021 was looking like, we had to right-size this. Even though these are difficult decisions, we felt like we had to positon ourselves for an efficient model as well as a successful model, even as all these questions are unanswered. We're trying to adjust and adapt to as we go.
"It's difficult, because it's not as if the goal line is changing, the goal line's just unknown. That puts a lot of undue pressure in certain areas, but I do feel that we're in a good position now as we look to the future, and hopefully this group understands that we're going to try to do more with less, and get it done."
Mozeliak referenced several factors that influenced the organization in making the decision to reduce staff as the sport prepares to feel its way through the ramifications of COVID-19. Minor League Baseball, which has not been played in 2020 in any capacity, is expected to eliminate dozens of affiliated clubs when it resumes—a likelihood even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals expect to lose two affiliate clubs through that process, which contributes directly to the elimination of 12 full-time positions in Friday's layoffs, Mozeliak shared.
"Minor League Baseball is going to experience a lot of changes next year," Mozeliak said. "Some of which we have a feel for, some of which we are still learning."
Beyond the elimination of affiliate clubs, Mozeliak noted that uncertainty reigns over several factors for MiLB in 2021, including the number of games in the schedule and questions over travel and roster sizes across a suddenly pared-down minor leagues. In introducing another factor regarding the Cardinals decisions this week—changes to the amateur scouting calendar in the COVID-era—Mozeliak dropped an ominous nugget that suggested the return of Minor League Baseball in 2021, in general, may not even be guaranteed.
"We don't know when high school baseball is going to start today, we don't know when college baseball is going to start today. Candidly, we don't even know if Minor League Baseball is going to be played next year," Mozeliak said.
Though Mozeliak noted that the contract of only one area scout was not renewed by the organization through these layoffs, uncertainty surrounding the amateur scouting calendar leaves teams with a juggling act as they attempt to cover as much ground as possible with the scouts still employed.
"Looking at the resources we retained, we're trying to balance between the traditional pro-scouting model and the traditional amateur model, and trying to see if we can leverage some of these individuals to help out or cross-pollinate different areas based on different times," Mozeliak said. "I don't have a blueprint of what that looks like today, because I can't answer when these are all going to start."
Another area impacted for the organization is the 'Cardinal Core' program, a program that helps integrate minor leaguers and prepare them for the majors, which Mozeliak said Friday will be put on pause in the wake of organizational layoffs.
Mozeliak did not immediately offer a specific number of layoffs in total throughout the organization during his session with the media Friday.
