ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – John Mayer is bringing his latest tour to St. Louis in 2019.
The singer’s ‘Summer Tour 2019’ will stop at the Enterprise Center on September 3.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, February 1 at 12 p.m.
Click here for more information on his latest tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.