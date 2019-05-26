ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- John Kelly will call the first Stanley Cup Final thanks to a generous offer from the Blues’ radio broadcaster Chris Kerber, according to the stlouisblues.com.
Although this will be the first time he calls a game in the Stanley Cup Final, it won’t be his first time there. Kelly worked for FOX Sports Rocky Mountain when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cups in both 1996 and 2001. However, Kelly was reduced to a spectator for these games.
With the opportunity to call a Stanley Cup game, Kelly will be following in his father’s footsteps. John Kelly’s father, Dan Kelly, was the voice of the Blues for over two decades and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.