ALTOONA, IA - AUGUST 21:Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) speaks at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. Candidates had 10 minutes each to address union members during the convention. The 2020 Democratic presidential Iowa caucuses will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020.(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)