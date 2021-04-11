ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Through the first nine games of the season, the Cardinals have a starting pitching problem.
There had been a general assumption coming into the year that workload expectations for MLB starters would need to be tempered after last year’s shortened season. The Cardinals, though, have leaned on the notion pretty heavily out of the gate.
It hasn’t been out of some sort of abundance of caution, either. Even when pitching effectively, their starters simply haven’t been efficient. Hard to go seven innings when you’re knocking on the door of 100 pitches in the fifth.
Jack Flaherty’s six-inning start in Miami Wednesday marks the only time this season a St. Louis starter has gone deeper than five innings. In four of the team’s nine games, the starters haven’t even done that.
Sunday was one such example, as the Brewers battered Daniel Ponce de Leon like Wisconsin cheese curds, serving up a pair of long homers and seven earned runs in 1.1 innings against the Cardinals right-hander. Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series, 9-3.
The outcome carried on an early-season trend for the Cardinals in which they lose when the levee breaks on their pitching staff—they're 0-4 when allowing more than six runs, 5-0 when they don't. Following Sunday’s truncated outing by Ponce de Leon, Cardinals relievers have logged more innings on the season than Cardinals starters.
Not ideal.
“It’s not a sustainable model,” Shildt said. “The off-days have helped us, the bullpen has been great, but we’ve got to get deeper and further along with our starters so we can actually use our bullpen how we like to use it instead of putting guys in positions just because they’re most rested. That’s not a great recipe.”
Cardinals starters this season: 38.1 innings pitchedCardinals relievers this season: 40.2 innings pitchedObviously not a ratio they can effectively continue to employ over the course of 162. #STLCards— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 12, 2021
There’s basically one person responsible for the fact that the Cardinals bullpen isn’t in complete shambles after Ponce de Leon’s day ended with one out in the top of the second Sunday. Johan Oviedo was promoted from the Cardinals alternate site Sunday morning, swapping places with Jake Woodford after the latter long reliever used up too many bullets in Saturday’s game to justify a roster spot for the next few days.
Originally scheduled to throw around 90 pitches in a simulated game at the alt site Sunday—opposite the rehabbing Kwang Hyun Kim, whose return to the rotation nears—Oviedo instead chewed up 4.2 innings of scoreless relief his 2021 debut at Busch Stadium, his first big-league appearance with fans in the stands.
"He ate a lot of big innings, and most importantly, also, he kept us in the game," Shildt said. "Ovi was a big part of being able to give us an opportunity to compete in a game that was a little lopsided early."
The offense didn’t provide the spark required for the Cardinals to have overcome the early touchdown deficit—a base running blunder by Austin Dean threw water on a sixth-inning rally—but Oviedo’s effort certainly presented a window for the bats to have done so. It’s one thing for a guy to merely log innings to spare the rest of the bullpen; it’s another to go out and take advantage of the opportunity with a starter-like workload as Oviedo did Sunday.
A big kid with an electric arm, Oviedo was considered a pretty raw talent when he debuted with the Cardinals out of necessity following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak last summer. His highest level of professional competition was Double-A, and he hadn’t exactly thrived there. In his age-21 season in 2019, Oviedo posted a 5.65 ERA across 23 starts in Springfield.
Oviedo impressed with the way he answered the bell for a Cardinals team starving for quality innings last summer, but it was clear that his game needed further refinement before he could be considered a legitimate big-league rotation option in a more traditional season.
After Sunday’s performance, it seems as though he made that leap on the backfields in Jupiter, Florida this spring.
“I’m not one for hyperbole, so I shot it straight—he was really good in spring training, and the proof was in the pudding today,” Shildt said. “He was tremendous. Great demeanor, great body language, great pace."
There’s a reason we had to simply take Shildt at his word regarding the quality of Oviedo’s spring: none of us got to watch much of it unfold. Oviedo made just one appearance in the Grapefruit League before logging much of his work in B-games and simulated games on the backfields.
Shildt had long described the scheduling quirk for Oviedo as a product of limited innings available to the team’s pitchers due to the trimmed-down Grapefruit League slate this spring. Sunday, though, he mentioned another reason the bulk of Oviedo’s work came away from watchful eyes and the din of stadium lights.
Oviedo was mostly a two-pitch pitcher in 2020, but spent the spring working on adding to his options. He mixed in his curveball and changeup with regularity during Sunday’s outing, rounding out a tantalizing arsenal that gave him an advantage over the hitters in pitch selection.
He threw those two secondary pitches a combined 18 times, per Statcast. Four whiffs on six swings on the change + curve. pic.twitter.com/cXTMdUTceq— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 11, 2021
“It was a reason, not the reason, he did some of the backfield stuff,” Shildt said. “Because he’s a younger guy who is developing what he’s doing—and competing, he’s going to go with his absolute strengths. Not to minimize a B-game, but it is a B-game. And it gets you an opportunity to work on some things. He was able to do that, develop and get some confidence in (his changeup and curveball). And they’re plus pitches. He took advantage of the opportunity and took advantage of the time in those games, and here we are.
“That’s what guys who take the next step do.”
Oviedo, too, attributed his success Sunday to an improved confidence in those secondary pitches, something he began working on over the winter and then sharpened during those backfield outings throughout the spring.
“I would say it’s more about confidence,” Oviedo said. “Last year, I was more fastball, slider. I was not comfortable with my curveball and changeup last year. So that was pretty much what I did this off-season—worked on throwing more curveballs, more changeups against either righties or lefties. And this spring, I was putting all that in play… That made me way more comfortable to keep throwing the ball like that.”
It’s unclear where Oviedo goes from here—the Cardinals have grown accustomed to optioning their long relievers out for a fresh arm the day after a lengthy relief outing. With Kwang Hyun Kim perhaps available to rejoin the team on the next lap through the rotation, it's not difficult to imagine the lefty sliding into Ponce de Leon's rotation spot. If John Gant improves his efficiency Monday, perhaps that would help to temporarily calm the waters as the team embarks upon its third trip through the rotation beginning Tuesday. But if not, doesn't Oviedo looks like a more intriguing starting candidate after what he did for the Cardinals Sunday?
For a team with championship aspirations, there's no such thing as decorum when it comes to shaking up the rotation. If you've got a hot hand, ride it.
Shildt noted Sunday that the Cardinals have a structured plan in place to transition to a six-man rotation intermittently over the course of the first half of the season in order to keep the starters group healthy and ready for the stretch run. With his eye-opening effort Sunday, Oviedo has planted himself more firmly on the radar for those kinds of opportunities, Shildt acknowledged.
Given the early struggles of the current starting group, Oviedo’s timely performance should force the Cardinals to consider him more seriously—on more than just an interim basis.
