(KMOV.com) — Another day, another doubleheader and Major League debut for a Cardinals pitcher.
Wednesday it was Johan Oviedo's turn to continue the trend of first-time MLB players getting their chance for the Cardinals over the past five days, a stretch during which the team has played eight games thanks to a trio of doubleheaders mixed into the schedule.
The sheer number of games has caused a strain on Cardinals pitching, as the schedule forced the team into deploying eight different pitchers for their MLB debuts. A ninth, Ryan Meisinger, made his Cardinals debut and appeared in a big-league game for the first time since 2018.
Consider, too, that the incumbents in the Cardinals starting rotation had been holed up in quarantine for the bulk of the team's 17 days between games and you quickly realize why virtually every game this week has become a bullpen game. Entering Wednesday, no Cardinals starter had gotten out of the fourth inning in the team's six games since Saturday. That trend continued in game one Wednesday, as Jack Flaherty recorded only five outs before he was pulled in the middle of the second inning.
In his MLB debut in game two, though, it was Oviedo who finally broke through for St. Louis.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said before Wednesday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field that the 22-year-old native Cuban was the most built-up pitcher the Cardinals had in their entire system right now. That's because while most of the Cardinals were quarantined, unable to properly train during the team's COVID-19 hiatus, Oviedo has been throwing consistently at the team's alternate training site in Springfield.
It's unconventional at first glance, but those details explain why the leash for Flaherty in game one—he threw just 41 pitches—wasn't even half as long as the one extended to Oviedo in his MLB debut in game two. The rookie, who before Wednesday had never thrown a pitch in a level above Double-A, took full advantage of his opportunity.
Oviedo pitched five innings of two-run baseball Wednesday to give the Cardinals a chance to sweep the doubleheader, but a late rally by the Cubs served the home team a 4-2 loss (St. Louis was officially the home team at Wrigley in game two). St. Louis took game one 9-3, paced by a first-inning Matt Carpenter grand slam and a splendid game by leadoff man Kolten Wong, who reached based four times and scored three runs.
Oviedo threw 89 pitches Wednesday, which he said was in line with the level to which he had worked up his stamina during his recent throwing sessions in Springfield. The towering right-hander only had one inning in which he ran into much trouble, when he walked two straight hitters to lead off the second. Two runs came around to score in the inning, but Oviedo was clean the rest of the way.
For the game, he allowed just those two walks and two hits while striking out four, getting a glimpse at how capably his stuff plays at the game's highest level.
"You've got to execute with those kinds of hitters," Oviedo said of facing MLB hitters for the first time. "They're really good. They know what they want to hit, so I was just trying to compete with the stuff that I've got and just execute my pitches."
The hero of game one, Matt Carpenter noted how vital Oviedo's outing was for the team in game two—despite the Cardinals loss—considering all that has been asked of the team's pitching staff this week.
"Incredible performance. Had to have it," Carpenter said.
Oviedo endured a scary moment in the fourth inning—not for his stat line, but his livelihood—when Kyle Schwarber ripped a line drive straight back toward the pitcher's head. The 108.7 mph screaming liner thrust Oviedo into self-defense mode as he made a remarkably instinctive catch to rob the Cubs slugger and maintain his own safety.
"I saw that ball at the last second," Oviedo said. "It kind of hit my glove and my hand at the same time... That was fast," he added with a laugh.
Oh my word. This could have been... Wow. Unbelievably swift reaction by Oviedo. pic.twitter.com/RZMqaLYw5M— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 19, 2020
At the end of the grueling eight-game, five-day road trip, the Cardinals will depart Chicago with four wins and four losses to their credit. Though some winnable games slipped through their grasp, it's hard to consider the trip anything other than a success given the arduous circumstances that preceded it for St. Louis.
"You say, in general, in normal times, you'll take playing .500 on the road," Shildt said. "And we just did it in the most abnormal times that I hope I ever see I couldn't be prouder of this group."
One key element to the Cardinals' success over the past five days was the way the offense found a way to compile enough quality at-bats to keep the team in games.
"I'm very proud of our group," Carpenter said. "I think the way we swung the bats, having not done anything for 18 days or however long it was, is nothing short of a miracle, to be honest. I'm really proud of the way we took at-bats. Our pitching's been good. And we were in every game.
"We played really well on this road trip... Obviously we would have liked to have had a little better record, but based the circumstances, I think it's a great start and I think we're going to build from it."
That the Cardinals came out on the other side of the daunting Chicago trip relatively unscathed in the standings and without any new injuries to report is an important feat for which Shildt credits the mental fortitude of his club.
"Without the right mindset, without the right mental focus, dedication, self-belief and trust, the performance doesn't take place," Shildt said. "The mindset led to the performance."
