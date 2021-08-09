ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s hosting gig at “Jeopardy!” will benefit a local charity.
Buck will host five episodes of the gameshow that will air the week of Aug. 9. The episodes were taped in May.
Buck was tasked with picking a charity to receive matched donations from the earnings made on the show during his week as host. He picked KidSmart, a non-profit organization that provides free school supplies to more than 90,000 local children who cannot afford them.
Today is the day! @Buck is guest hosting @Jeopardy! this week. Earnings made this week on the show will be matched in a donation from Jeopardy! to KidSmart. Send Joe your well wishes, & tune in today & all week to watch Joe knock it out of the park!#KidSmartSTL #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/GKuUT3zdmf— KidSmartSTL (@KidSmartSTL) August 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.