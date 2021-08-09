Joe Buck as "Jeopardy!" Host
Jeopardy! YouTube

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s hosting gig at “Jeopardy!” will benefit a local charity.

Buck will host five episodes of the gameshow that will air the week of Aug. 9. The episodes were taped in May.

Buck was tasked with picking a charity to receive matched donations from the earnings made on the show during his week as host. He picked KidSmart, a non-profit organization that provides free school supplies to more than 90,000 local children who cannot afford them.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.