(CNN) -- Joe Biden will announce his presidential campaign on Thursday with an online video, a source familiar with the plans confirms to CNN.
The former vice president's team has been laying the campaign groundwork for months.
Biden will hold his first campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday, the source said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
