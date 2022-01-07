Jobs disappoint in December, but unemployment falls to 3.9%

The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was the fewest jobs added in any month of 2021.
That was a disappointment, as economists expected twice that number.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, marking a new pandemic-era low.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
