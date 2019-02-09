ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's going to be all hands on deck for the 2019 tourism season in St. Louis and The Arch is looking to recruit new employees.
In fact , The Arch is getting a head start on summer. Park Rangers tell News 4 they need to fill more than 125 positions, so today they held a job fair.
People were able to stop by and talk to arch employees about working as tour guides, servers and photographers. Park Rangers said there's a little something for everyone.
"I love working down here, we get to meet so many interesting people from all over the country, or our Park neighbors. It's always interesting, it's always different and it's fast paced," Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Director of Education at The Gateway Arch said.
If you weren't able to make it to today's job fair, but want to work at The Arch, you can still apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.