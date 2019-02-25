ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Law Enforcement Hiring Expo is hosting a job fair Thursday for those looking for a career in law enforcement.
The job fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the DoubleTree by Hilton–Westport at 1973 Craigshire Rd.
The event is free for any job seekers. Organizers say there will several law enforcement agents there all looking to hire.
You can preregister for the event by clicking here or here.
