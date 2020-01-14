ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After 25 years of business in Soulard, Joanie’s Pizzeria announced it will close on Monday, February 17.
The business made the announcement in a Facebook post.
Joanie’s To Go will remain open.
The restaurant said it will be open regular business hours leading up to its farewell party on Sunday, Feb. 16.
“Thank you to our loyal customers and employees who have supported us since the beginning and for your continued support throughout new ownership these past 5 years,” Joanie’s said in its Facebook post.
