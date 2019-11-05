UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jimmy John’s in Union, Missouri will serve up $2 sandwiches Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, customers can get the discounted sandwiches in honor of Customer Appreciation Day.
“We have received tremendous support from the people of Union since opening in 2015,” said Torrey Woodcock, owner of the Jimmy John’s. “We want to thank our customers for this continued support by offering fresh and fast subs on Thursday for just $2.”
The deal is limited to one per person and is only available in-store at the location at 301 N. Highway 47. Customers will be able to choose from any classic sandwich, #1-6 + JJBLT on the menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.