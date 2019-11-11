ATLANTA (KMOV.com) -- President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital to relieve pressure in his brain caused by bleeding due to his recent fall, the Carter Center said in a release.

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. The Carter Center said the president is resting comfortably and his with his wife, Rosalynn. He is at Emory University Hospital.

The 95-year-old former president fractured his pelvis in a fall last month. Carter was briefly hospitalized and was back to giving Bible lessons two weeks after the fall.

Shortly before breaking his pelvis on Oct. 21, Carter fell another time and needed stitches above his left eye.

Carter is the oldest US ex-President ever.