After telling a story about a cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of part of his liver in 2015, Carter said he has "complete confidence" in his be…

ATLANTA (KMOV.com) -- President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital to relieve pressure in his brain caused by bleeding due to his recent fall, the Carter Center said in a release.

Former President Jimmy Carter said Sunday that he found he "was absolutely and completely at ease with death" after doctors told him in 2015 that his cancer had spread to his brain.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. The Carter Center said the president is resting comfortably and his with his wife, Rosalynn. He is at Emory University Hospital. 

The 95-year-old former president fractured his pelvis in a fall last month. Carter was briefly hospitalized and was back to giving Bible lessons two weeks after the fall.

Shortly before breaking his pelvis on Oct. 21, Carter fell another time and needed stitches above his left eye.

Carter is the oldest US ex-President ever.

