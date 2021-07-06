FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Cardinal Jim Edmonds is being taken to court by the City of Frontenac over a property dispute stretching back to 2019. The issue centers around Edmonds' pool at his home on Bridle Lane.
When Edmonds submitted plans for the pool in September of 2019, the specifications included a four-foot permanent fence around the perimeter in compliance with city code. According to the suit, the fence was never installed, and instead a temporary, moveable panel fence was put in. That fence is in violation of Frontenac's health and safety regulations, and the suit says Edmonds was given a deadline last October to put in the permanent fence. When he didn't meet that deadline, he was issued a court summons which he ignored, the suit says.
In a statement, the city told News 4:
"The City of Frontenac, like almost every other community in the country, has long had public health and safety regulations that require all swimming pools in Frontenac to have a proper safety barrier around all pools and spas. Despite Mr. Edmonds’ neighbors’ concerns and the City’s repeated requests and citations over the last several months, Mr. Edmonds has refused to install proper fencing around his pool. He also continues to host his family and guests on his property and in his pool. Mr. Edmonds’ deliberate inaction has created a serious safety issue for himself, his family, guests and the multiple children who live and play in the neighborhood."
City officials said they had no choice but to pursue legal action, and filed the suit last Friday.
The court filing asks that Edmonds either drain the pool or put a locked cover over it until the permanent fence is put in, and asks that he reimburse the city's legal feels.
