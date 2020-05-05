ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds is helping in the fight against the coronavirus.
On Monday, he visited Mercy Hospital to donate plasma. Edmonds tested positive for the virus in April.
Since he has recovered, the plasma can be used as a treatment for patients with serious COVID-19 infections
