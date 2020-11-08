(CBS NEWS)-- President-Elect Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, plans to continue teaching, potentially becoming the only first lady to hold a paid job outside the White House.
Dr. Biden, a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, previously told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady after correspondent Rita Braver posed the question.
"If we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach," she said. "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession."
In 231 years of the role's existence, Dr. Biden would be making history of her own. Historian Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies, told CBS News on Saturday that Dr. Biden would be the only first lady to hold a paid job and first to have a doctorate degree.
