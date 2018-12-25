ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People of all different religions came together in St. Louis for the 8th annual Day of Service on Christmas Day.
The event was put on by the Islamic Foundation of Greater Saint Louis and the Jewish Community Relations Council. It was originally started by a group of Jews and Muslims who decided to provide community service on Christmas so their Christian friends could have the day off.
"It's so important that we learn about each other so that we can understand each other a little bit better so maybe we're not as afraid of each other,” Yoelit Hibert told News 4.
The program has grown every year and this year marked the first potluck lunch. Attendees enjoyed food and had meaningful conversations about culture and religion.
After the meal, a rabbi and volunteer for the Islamic Foundation spoke about both religions
"This is, I think, most important for the societies in the world because people need to understand each other and show respect towards each other." Seyfullah Konukseven said.
In addition to the potluck, the Day of Service was filled with volunteer activities. Organizers say nearly 1,000 people participated last year.
"When our communities come together with a shared purpose, amazing things happen. We stand shoulder to shoulder to make St. Louis a better place. In that effort, we experience each other not as Muslims or Jews, but as friends united in a common cause," says Julia Williams, event co-chair, said.
