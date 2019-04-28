ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A community gathering will be held in St. Louis on Sunday to show solidarity with the victims of the Chabad of Poway shooting which took place Saturday near Near San Diego.
The gathering will take place at 4 p.m. at Jewish Federation of St. Louis' Kaplan Feldman Complex located at 12 Millstone Campus Road.
Representatives of the Jewish community of St. Louis said in a statement that the Jewish community has been the target of violence on the basis of faith yet again. They are sending prayers to the victims, their families and anyone touched by “this act of terror.”
The attack also occured exactly six months after the Pittsburgh shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, and on the last day of Passover. The Jewish Federation of St. Louis said that the timing of this attack only “adds to our feelings of heartache and to feelings of vulnerability and fear.”
The organization also recognized that the attack comes almost a week after the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, and acknowledged that many interfaith communities are also in mourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.