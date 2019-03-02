LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) – A thief broke into a home and ate as he committed theft.
The thief broke in, ransacked drawers for jewelry.
He then went into the kitchen and not only ate Girl Scout cookies but also broke into a cash box and took $700 in proceeds from the sale of Girl Scout cookies.
