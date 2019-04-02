JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Jersey County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero after rescuing an elderly man from flood waters over the weekend.
Deputy Justin Decker went to the area of the Illinois Youth Correction Center on State Highway 100 around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and saw a vehicle stranded in the water. The deputy discovered the 83-year-old driver was still inside the stranded vehicle and entered the chest-deep water to save him.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Decker was able to get the driver out of the vehicle and help him get to dry land.
The driver was taken to the hospital following the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.