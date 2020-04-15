ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning is stepping up to help small businesses in the St. Louis area.
If you buy a gift card from a small local business, Jerry Kelly will match it up to $50.
Company officials tell News 4 they hope to start a movement.
They do have to limit it to one gift card per family
