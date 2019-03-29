JENNINGS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A Jennings woman was arrested after she reportedly shot a man three times following a domestic assault inside her home Thursday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., authorities say 27-year-old Jasmine Johnson got into an argument with a 28-year-old man inside a home in the 5200 block of Hodiamont. During the argument, the man allegedly pulled Johnson's hair and strangled her.
Police said Johnson left the home to get a gun out of her car. Johnson then fired shots at the 28-year-old, striking him in the wrist and abdomen.
As the man attempted to run away, Johnson reportedly continued firing shots at the victim.
The man was struck again in his back, officials say.
According to police, Johnson and the victim have a child together. He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.
Johnson was charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. She is being held on a $150,00 cash only bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.