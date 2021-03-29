JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was reported missing after she was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ryenice Sanders Monday morning. They report the 25-year-old was last seen at 5544 Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings around 5 a.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, Sanders was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours by her ex-boyfriend, identified as “Antwone.” The missing woman’s family has not been able to contact her since the alleged incident. Authorities believe Sanders is possibly still with her ex-boyfriend.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials consider “Antwone” a possible suspect. They also described a vehicle they are looking for regarding her disappearance as a white Buick Encore.
Anyone with information regarding Sanders is urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
