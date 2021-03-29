JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman that was reported missing after she was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours has been found safe.
According to authorities, Sanders was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours by her ex-boyfriend, identified as “Antwone.” Authorities believed Sanders was possibly still with her ex-boyfriend.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials considered “Antwone” a possible suspect.
