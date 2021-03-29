Ryenice Sanders

Ryenice Sanders, 25, was last seen on March 28, 2021.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman that was reported missing after she was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours has been found safe.

Buick Encore

Police are searching for a white 2019 Buick Encore with a Texas license plate of MGJ-5539 in relation to Ryenice Sanders. 

According to authorities, Sanders was possibly assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours by her ex-boyfriend, identified as “Antwone.” Authorities believed Sanders was possibly still with her ex-boyfriend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials considered “Antwone” a possible suspect.

