JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As schools are gearing up for the school year whether its in-person or virtual, parents still have plenty of questions.
Wednesday, News 4 talked with Superintendent of the Jennings School District Art McCoy.
As of right now, his district is planning a blended model. Pre-K through 3rd grade will go every day. While 4th grade through 12 grade go every other day. The district is, however, advising another option if possible for families.
"Honestly every parent is being encouraged to select the virtual model and not do the daily model or the every day model unless they face a situation in which their child would be in a neglect situation, if they are left at home alone," McCoy says.
Dr. McCoy says as of right now, fall sports are still a go. Everyone entering any school building will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a face covering.
