JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One after another. Cars are bouncing and dodging what drivers are calling an overkill of speedhumps along Cozens Avenue and Shannon Avenue in Jennings.

“It's kind of defeated itself,” said Larry Schisler. The 30-year Jennings resident said the city had good intentions by installing the humps, but disagrees with the execution. He said there are too many installed back to back.

“I’m 76 and if I have a heart attack, I don’t think I may have an additional five or seven minutes for an ambulance or a fire truck to emulate all of these bumps," he said. "They’re not friendly.”

Residents admit the speedbumps have slowed traffic down but the humps have invited other problems. “[People] are driving in the other lane in traffic to go around it," Schisler said.

Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin said they’ve been working to reduce speeding in this area for three years, as "there has been a concern with the speeding since 2017." The mayor said several people have been killed due to speeding in the area. She said because of this, the speed humps are staying.

News 4 reported on at least two fatal accidents near Cozens Avenue in 2020. Austin said they’re focusing on installing more humps on other Jennings owned streets, primarily the ones around schools.

The mayor said they met with police and fire about these humps, specifically regarding respond times. She said they agreed with the installation of the humps. Austin said they are keeping track on the list of complaints about the humps, and after monitoring how well they do, they will then consider if some need to be removed.