JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Documents News 4 obtained accuse the mayor of Jennings of skipping ahead on the vaccine line without an appointment.
Internal emails between St. Louis County Department of Public Health employees show the Jennings mayor, Yolanda Austin, and several of her staff members, showed up to a Monday event at the A Caring Plus senior living home meant only for its residents and staff.
One email stated: "This event was strictly for residents and employees, but didn’t go as planned."
Another email said: "It appears that the mayor of Jennings and the facility knew that the vaccine clinic was for residents and staff only."
The mayor said the chief of North County Fire and Rescue, whose paramedics were administering the shots Monday, said she and her staff could come get vaccinated if there were extra doses so they didn't go to waste. The fire chief was not available to confirm this.
News 4 asked the mayor how she'd respond to people who claim she abused her power to get a vaccine without an appointment.
"I didn’t just walk in. Like I said we know, everybody at the center was given a vaccination and then that’s when we were asked to," Austin said.
North County Fire and Rescue does confirm every A Caring Plus resident and staff member who wanted a vaccine received one.
The mayor said she and nine city employees also got shots, adding all are currently eligible. “We went through the same procedures as anybody else,” Austin said.
Another email News 4 obtained from the department of health shows that may not be true. The email said: "At no point should politicians or employees send their staff or friends and family for vaccine. Especially, those that do not fit in a tier like today."
Moving forward, one health department is proposing a police officer be at each site verifying appointments along with a department of public health employee to "ensure the integrity of our mission and vaccination use."
"I didn't hear anything about that," Austin said.
The mayor said she and her staff members who received their first dose of the vaccine Monday are scheduled to receive their second dose later this month.
St. Louis County is preparing to host its second mass vaccination clinic Saturday. A total of 2,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses are available to those who are eligible and made an appointment.
