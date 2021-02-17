ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An overnight shooting in north St. Louis County left one person dead.
An officer with the City of Country Club Hills was in the 7400 block of West Florissant, near Mally's Supermarket, around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he saw an 18-year-old who had been shot. The injured man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced dead. Police later identified him as Jennings resident Darren Santiago.
St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or investigators at 636-529-8210.
