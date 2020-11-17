ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man from Jennings was killed in a Friday night shooting in North City.
Darryl Dodson, 59, was found shot inside a vehicle in the 5500 block of Hamilton around 10 p.m. Police said the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Goodfellow.
The two other people inside the car with Dodson at the time of the shooting were not injured.
There are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or detectives.
