JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man 60-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a McDonald's in Jennings Friday evening, resulting in a woman being injured.
Police said Ronald Kennard was charged with first degree domestic assault after he and the 58-year-old woman engaged in an altercation Friday night. According to the probable cause statement, Kennard knowly used a firearm to cause injury to the woman by shooting her.
Police also said Kennard and the woman were in a continuous and ongoing relationship at the time.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital.
Kennard is held on a $100,000 bond.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.