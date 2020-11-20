ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week marks one year since the murder of a west St. Louis County woman. Jennifer Rothwell would have turned 30 years old Friday.
She was first reported missing on Nov. 12. A body was found Nov. 18 near Troy, Missouri and later was identified as Rothwell's on Nov. 20. Her husband Beau Rothwell was charged with her murder.
[READ: Jennifer Rothwell case: Timeline of events]
Beau Rothwell is scheduled to return to a St. Louis County courtroom in less than three weeks for an arraignment.
[READ: West County man accused of killing Jennifer Rothwell makes initial court appearance]
