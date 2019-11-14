Jennifer Rothwell: Husband Beau charged; was caught on camera buying cleaning products, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Beau Rothwell, the husband of missing St. Louis County Jennfier, was charged Thursday night in connection with her disappearance.
Police said Beau Rothwell was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
A probable cause statement said he was caught on video buying cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on Nov. 11. Two days later police obtained a search warrant for the Rothwell home where detectives found a wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood, police said.
That search resulted in police transitioning the investigation from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation Thursday morning.
[WATCH: Missing West County woman's case now a homicide as husband booked on murder charge, police say]
Meanwhile, the search for Jennifer continued late Thursday. Officers were seen searching a wooded area in between where Jennifer Rothwell's car was found and where she lives. Police have put crime scene tape up at Rosse Avenue and Sparrowwood Drive.
Police said Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was last seen Tuesday at her home. Her car, a Hyundai Sonata, was found near Olive and Fee Fee in Creve Coeur around 9:45 that night.
She has no history of running off and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis, police said, but she hasn’t reached out to anyone since leaving her home.
Rothwell’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
[WATCH: Mother of Jennifer Rothwell speaks to News 4 ahead of husband's detainment]
Her mother, Robin von Hausen, said her daughter had just moved to West County with her husband. Rothwell works at DuPont as a chemical engineer.
“She works hard. People like her. She has a lot of friends at DuPont,” von Hausen said.
Her family said police found Rothwell’s cellphone in the car but her purse was gone.
Von Hausen said it was one of her DuPont co-workers who tipped them off that something might have happened.
“A coworker texted and said, ‘Hey, how is Jennifer?’ They assumed she just hadn’t come into work because of the weather or whatnot. So, it wasn’t until late 6 or so in the evening before we even knew she hadn’t made it to work,” von Hausen said.
Beau Rothwell filed a police report Tuesday night and Wednesday posted to Facebook asking for help in the search.
According to Jennifer's Facebook page, the couple was married in September of 2015.
Anyone with information about where Rothwell could be is asked to contact St. Louis County police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.