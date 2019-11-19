ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A week after Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing by her husband, St. Louis County authorities said they believe her body was found in Lincoln County. Below is a timeline of events in the case:

Tuesday, Nov. 12:

Beau Rothwell reports his wife, Jennifer Rothwell, missing. Her car was found that night abandoned at Olive and Fee Fee in Creve Coeur.

Wednesday, Nov. 13:

Police obtain a search warrant for the Rothwell home in west St. Louis County. While executing the warrant, police said they found a wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood.

Beau Rothwell arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Police said he had not been charged with a crime at the time.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

8:45 a.m.

St. Louis County police announce that Jennifer Rothwell’s case was re-classified to a homicide.

[Read: St. Louis County police believe Jennifer Rothwell's remains found in Lincoln County]

5:45 p.m.

Authorities announce that Beau Rothwell was charged with tampering with evidence after video surfaced of him purchasing cleaning products the night before she was reported missing.

Friday, Nov. 15:

Beau Rothwell charged with second-degree murder

Body found during search for Jennifer Rothwell in Lincoln County St. Louis County police confirmed they found a body off Highway 61 near Troy, Missouri Monday night amid a search for Jennifer Rothwell.

Monday, Nov. 18:

3:45 p.m.

Police announce they were once again searching for Jennifer Rothwell’s remains.

8:20 p.m.

Beau Rothwell’s attorney, Charles Barberio, announces that his client is cooperating with police, which is why a heavy police presence was seen in Troy, Missouri.

"My client and I are working with the St. Louis County police department and the St. Louis County prosecutors office to bring closure to this case and to all parties involved. We have no further details to release at this time and ask for privacy on behalf of the families as we cooperate with law enforcement."

11:15 p.m.

St. Louis County police announce remains were found off Highway 61 near Troy, Missouri. Authorities said they believe the body belongs to Jennifer Rothwell.