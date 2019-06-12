ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The beloved couple from “The Office” are facing a serious problem in their relationship: Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.
John Krasinski, who plays Jim in the show, tweeted out his support for the Bruins at the start of Game 7 while also giving Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam, a shout out in jest.
Game 7! Let’s do this!!! #NHL #StanleyCup @jennafischer pic.twitter.com/BxMokfdLLr— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019
Fischer had tweeted out an image of the couple in their respective jerseys, Krasinski sporting a brown and yellow Bruins jersey and Fischer with the Blues’ gold and blue, saying "It all comes down tonight. Game 7."
It all comes down to tonight. Game 7. #LetsGoBlues #StanleyCup #Gloria #TeamPam @StLouisBlues @NHL @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/smGBAAi4t8— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 12, 2019
The two had been needling each other over Twitter for the entirety of the Stanley Cup Finals, and earlier today, Krasinski saw some backup with fellow actor Steve Carrell tweeting himself in a Bruins had in support of Boston.
